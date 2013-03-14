White House says approval process for pipelines belongs to State Dept.

WASHINGTON, March 14 The process of approving
transborder pipelines like TransCanada Corp's Keystone
XL pipeline has traditionally been handled by the State
Department because of their international nature, White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Thursday.
Carney was responding to a question about a new bill from
Democratic Senator Max Baucus, Republican Senator John Hoeven,
and others from both parties that would approve the long-delayed
pipeline from Canada, taking the decision out of the
administration's hands.
Carney said the State Department review process was moving
forward, and that he had no other comment.