WASHINGTON, July 29 The White House on Wednesday declined to provide an update on the review of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline, saying the U.S. State Department was handling that process.

A decision on whether to approve TransCanada Corp's proposed pipeline from Canada's oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries has been delayed for more than six years. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Writing by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)