U.S. State Department still reviewing Keystone pipeline -White House

WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. State Department is still reviewing TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project, White House senior adviser Brian Deese told reporters on Thursday.

Deese declined to give a timeline on when the process would be finished, but he said President Barack Obama believes the United States should be setting its sights higher than the debate around one pipeline.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Beech)

