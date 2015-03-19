U.S. State Department still reviewing Keystone pipeline -White House

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. State Department is still reviewing TransCanada's Keystone XL pipeline project, White House senior adviser Brian Deese told reporters on Thursday.
Deese declined to give a timeline on when the process would be finished, but he said President Barack Obama believes the United States should be setting its sights higher than the debate around one pipeline.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency