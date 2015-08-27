White House says Keystone XL pipeline review continues

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 27 The White House said on Thursday that the U.S. State Department continues to review TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline from Canada's oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries.

"This project continues to be under review by the State Department. I'm not aware of any decision that the State Department has forwarded on to the White House," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, adding that he did not have an update on when the review would be completed.

Asked about a report in a Canadian newspaper that said President Barack Obama would deny a permit for the pipeline next week before the Labor Day holiday weekend, Earnest said he had not seen the report.