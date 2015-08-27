White House says Keystone XL pipeline review continues

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Aug 27 The White House
said on Thursday that the U.S. State Department continues to
review TransCanada Corp's proposed Keystone XL pipeline
from Canada's oil sands to Gulf Coast refineries.
"This project continues to be under review by the State
Department. I'm not aware of any decision that the State
Department has forwarded on to the White House," White House
spokesman Josh Earnest said, adding that he did not have an
update on when the review would be completed.
Asked about a report in a Canadian newspaper that said
President Barack Obama would deny a permit for the pipeline next
week before the Labor Day holiday weekend, Earnest said he had
not seen the report.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Emily
Stephenson)