White House says State Dept still considering Keystone pipeline

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Following remarks by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she disapproves of the Keystone XL pipeline project, the White House said on Wednesday that the State Department continues to consider the project.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was not sure if there were many people surprised by Clinton's comments. (Reporting by Julia Edwards)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.