White House says State Dept still considering Keystone pipeline

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Following remarks by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton that she disapproves of the Keystone XL pipeline project, the White House said on Wednesday that the State Department continues to consider the project.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said he was not sure if there were many people surprised by Clinton's comments. (Reporting by Julia Edwards)

