版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二 02:16 BJT

White House says Obama to rule on Keystone pipeline before leaving office

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 2 The White House on Monday said it continues to expect that President Barack Obama will make a decision on whether to grant a permit to TransCanada Corp for the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline before he leaves office in January 2017.

"Our expectation at this point is that the president will make a decision before the end of his administration on the Keystone pipeline, but when exactly that will be, I don't know at this point," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling on Air Force One.

Asked whether the decision could come this year, Earnest said: "It's possible - it's also possible it could happen next year." (Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐