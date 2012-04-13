UPDATE 1-US stops food aid to North Korea after missile launch

WASHINGTON, April 13 The United States will not
go forward with planned food aid to North Korea, the White House
said on Friday, after the impoverished nation's unsuccessful
launch of a long-range missile which Washington had warned would
have consequences.
"Their efforts to launch a missile clearly demonstrates that
they could not be trusted to keep their commitments," White
House National Security Council spokesman Ben Rhodes told
reporters traveling with President Barack Obama to Florida.
"Therefore, we are not going forward with an agreement to
provide them with any assistance," he said, warning that North
Korea faced additional sanctions if it defied the international
community again by taking further "provocative" steps.
North Korea said the missile launch had failed earlier on
Friday.
Washington had offered in February to consider providing
North Korea with nutritional aid in return for its suspension of
uranium enrichment activities and other movement toward the
de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.
But it had repeatedly cautioned that the test of the
long-range missile would jeopardize food aid, and said it would
begin working on "additional steps" with other world powers to
dissuade Pyongyang from further acts of provocation.
"Today we will begin consultations at the United Nations
Security Council about how to deliver a message to the North
Koreans that the international community rejects this launch and
is prepared to take additional steps, particularly if North
Korea continues to go down the road of taking provocative
actions," Rhodes said.
North Korea, embarrassed by the failure of the much-hyped
rocket launch, is now widely believed to be weighing undertaking
its third nuclear test in order to show its military strength.
"If they continue to take additional provocative actions, we
of course have to continue to look at ways in which we could
tighten sanctions on the North Koreans, and take additional
steps to apply pressure on the regime," Rhodes said.