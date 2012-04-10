Clinton says N.Korea should forgo missile launch

WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Tuesday North Korea's planned rocket launch this week would violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and Pyongyang should forgo the launch if it wants a better future for its people.

"I would just underscore that if North Korea wants a peaceful, better future for their people, it should not conduct another launch that would be a direct threat to regional security," she told reporters after talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba.