U.S. paves way for possible $1.7 bln tank sale to Kuwait -statement

WASHINGTON Dec 13 The U.S. State Department has given its approval for a possible $1.7 billion military sale to Kuwait for the recapitalization of 218 M1A2 tanks and related equipment, services and training, a Pentagon agency said on Tuesday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency, in a statement, said the contractors involved included General Dynamics Corp , Raytheon Co, Meggitt PLC, Northrop Grumman Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp and Honeywell International Inc, among others. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Paul Simao)

