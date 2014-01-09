UPDATE 2-Two people hurt in explosion at lab near San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 8 Two people were hurt on
Wednesday in an explosion at an Amgen laboratory in the
San Francisco Bay Area, the biotechnology company and a South
San Francisco Fire Department official said.
Amgen described the injuries suffered at its lab in the
city of South San Francisco as minor. The two injured people
were taken to a local hospital for treatment, the fire
department spokeswoman said.
"We can confirm an incident at our South San Francisco site
this afternoon," Amgen said in a written statement. "We're
working with the South San Francisco Fire Department to address
the situation with the safety of our employees being our first
priority.
"There were two minor injuries and those individuals are
receiving medical attention," the company said. "An
investigation has begun to determine the cause of the incident."
Amgen, based in Thousand Oaks, in southern California, is
the world's largest maker of biotechnology drugs.