Tesoro Washington refinery workers approve contract

HOUSTON May 21 Union-represented workers at Tesoro's Corp's 120,000 barrel-per-day Anacortes, Washington, refinery have approved a new three-year contract with the company, ending the threat of a strike, the United Steelworkers union (USW) said on Monday.

The margin of victory among the 185 USW members at the refinery was not disclosed and a Steelworkers spokeswoman said the union did not plan a statement about the vote.

A Tesoro spokeswoman said the company continues to negotiate with USW members at two California refineries.

"We are pleased with this outcome (at Anacortes)," said Tesoro's Tina Barbee. "This is the fourth of our refineries to vote for ratification of our offer. We continue to bargain in good faith at our Los Angeles and Martinez, California, refineries, and look forward to ratification of all agreements."

The USW and U.S. refiners including Tesoro reached agreement on national issues like hourly wages in late January, but four of the company's refineries had been unable to hammer out final contracts with USW locals.

The sticking point has been Tesoro's desire to be able to change the terms of benefits offered to employees, according to USW representatives. Tesoro has declined to discuss details of the talks.

Workers at Anacortes and Tesoro refineries in Mandan, North Dakota, as well as Los Angeles and Martinez, California, had voted in April and May to authorize a strike if union leaders failed to reach an agreement.

After negotiations between Tesoro and USW International Vice President Gary Beevers, the company agreed not to change benefits before talks begin on a new three-year contract in late 2014, according to the Anacortes USW local website.

In addition to the agreement on benefits, the contract includes an 8.5 percent increase over three years in the average base pay of $33.85 per hour.

The Tesoro refineries in Los Angeles and Martinez are scheduled to vote this week on the contract.