Tesoro prepared to run refineries if strike by USW -CEO

HOUSTON May 1 Independent western U.S. refiner
Tesoro Corp is prepared to continue operating refineries
in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington state and North Dakota
in the event of a strike by United Steelworkers union members,
Tesoro President and Chief Executive Gregory Goff said in an
interview on Tuesday.
The company's 166,000 barrel per day San Francisco Bay
refinery in Martinez, California, would temporarily reduce
operations to a refined products terminal while replacement
workers are trained, Goff said.
The refinery would resume normal operations when that
training was completed.
"We've put forward a fair and competitive offer that has
been accepted at our Kapolei (Hawaii) and Salt Lake City
refineries," Goff said. "We remain optimistic we'll reach
agreement with the USW."