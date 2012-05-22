Tesoro SF Bay refinery workers reject offer

* Union assesses next step; no strike called

* Company plans to meet with USW

HOUSTON May 22 Workers at Tesoro Corp's largest U.S. refinery rejected a contract offer from the company, union and company representatives said on Tuesday

Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) local at the 166,000 barrel per day (bpd) San Francisco Bay-area refinery in Martinez, California, were assessing their next step after rejecting the contract in a Monday night vote, said local Secretary-Treasurer Jeff Clark.

"Given what's happened with benefits in the past, combined with what's in this package, the membership decided to vote against it," Clark said.

The USW has not issued a strike notice to the company, Clark said.

A Tesoro spokeswoman said the company planned to meet with the union's leadership to discuss the vote.

"We are disappointed with the rejection of our competitive and fair offer," said Tesoro spokeswoman Tina Barbee. "We intend to speak with the local representatives to learn more about the outcome."

USW-represented workers at four Tesoro refineries, including Martinez, voted in March and April to authorize a strike if an agreement could not be reached with the company.

Since those votes, further negotiations have taken place and workers at Tesoro's Mandan, North Dakota, and Anacortes, Washington, refineries voted to accept contract offers from the company. Workers at the Los Angeles refinery are scheduled to vote on the contract later this week.

Disagreements have arisen between Tesoro workers and management due to unilateral changes in benefits the company made under the current contract, according to union representatives. Tesoro has declined to discuss the details of contract proposals to the USW.

The current contract formally expired on Jan 31, but has been extended to provide time for negotiations.

The new contract will provide an 8.5-percent increase over three years in hourly pay, which averages $33.85.