U.S. Labor Dept to ramp up fraud probes of foreign visa programs

| WASHINGTON, June 6
WASHINGTON, June 6 The U.S. Labor Department
said on Tuesday it is stepping up efforts to root out potential
fraud in its visa programs for foreign workers, a move that will
include increases in both civil investigations as well as
criminal referrals.
The announcement by Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta follows
President Donald Trump in April ordering a review of the U.S.
visa program as part of his "America First" campaign pledge.
The April executive order specifically entailed a review of
the H-1B visa program, which is routinely used by technology
firms like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Cognizant
Technology Solutions Corp and Infosys Ltd to
bring skilled foreign workers, such as engineers and
programmers, to jobs in the United States.
Critics of the program, including Trump senior adviser
Stephen Miller, have argued that the laws governing these visas
are lax and make it too easy for companies to replace U.S.
workers with less-expensive foreign labor.
The U.S. Labor Department and Department of Homeland
Security each play a role in reviewing the applications for
foreign guest workers.
In April, Homeland Security said it was planning to take
steps as well to prevent fraud in the H-1B visa program.
On Tuesday, the Labor Department said its new policy will be
to "enforce vigorously all laws within its jurisdiction
governing the administration and enforcement of non-immigrant
visa programs."
The steps it will take include directing the department's
wage and hour division to "use all its tools" to conduct civil
probes. The department is also asking its employment and
training office to work on proposing changes to the labor
condition application that companies file when they seek to hire
foreign guest workers.
In addition, the department will be more aggressive in
making criminal referrals to its inspector general's office and
create a new working group to better oversee and coordinate
enforcement efforts.
“Entities who engage in visa program fraud and abuse are
breaking our laws and are harming American workers, negatively
affecting Americans’ ability to provide for themselves and their
families," Acosta said in a statement.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Dan Grebler)