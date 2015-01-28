RPT-Creating an old-girls network in Silicon Valley

(Repeats to widen distribution. No changes to text)
By Sarah McBride
Jan 28 Thanks to Facebook COO Sheryl
Sandberg and her mega-bestselling book, Lean In, the
gender-disparity debate has been front and center for years now
in Silicon Valley.
But another executive believes she is taking that concept
one step further with her own organization, Upward. Her take:
focus a little less on working harder, and a little more on
old-fashioned meeting and greeting.
"Work your relationships," says Lisa Lambert, a VP with
Intel Corp.'s venture-capital unit. "Build your own
network and work it."
Upward, in less than two years, has brought in more than
1,500 members, says Lambert, 47. That's just a fraction of the
21,000 Lean In "circles" or groups, which have been powered by
Sandberg's 72-week ride on the New York Times hardcover best
seller list.
But Lambert, with no book in the works, is largely building
her organization on word of mouth. She has launched a new
chapter in Israel, and plans four more this year, in Bangalore;
London; Austin, Texas; and Portland, Oregon.
"I see the disparity between professional men and women all
the time in my business, and wanted to help," said Lambert, who
holds an MBA from Harvard University and invests chiefly in
software companies.
In venture capital, just 4 percent of senior investing
partners are women, according to Pitchbook, a consulting firm.
Just 3 percent of companies receiving venture cash have female
CEOs, according to a report from Babson College.
Those numbers help explain why gender issues have become
such a hot topic, especially in Silicon Valley, at the center of
controversies surrounding discrimination faced by women in
sectors such as game development. Most big area technology
companies report low numbers of female employees, particularly
at management levels.
Facebook said last year that just 31 percent of its
workforce was female; at senior levels, it was just 23 percent.
At Intel, which recently announced it would spend $300 million
to boost diversity at the company, it was 24 percent overall and
15 percent at senior levels.
HOW THEY STACK UP
The two organizations work in different ways. Lean In
emphasizes hard work, with structured discussions around topics
like negotiation and team dynamics. The recommended size of its
circles, 8-12, lends itself to bonding more than developing new
contacts. Upward holds larger events, sometimes with hundreds of
women, and focuses on networking.
Upward also takes a low key approach. At Lean In gatherings,
some women Reuters talked with were turned off by what they
perceived as a high-pressure atmosphere.
"It was like the worst kind of graduate seminar," said Debra
Hotaling, a communications manager at Ford Motor Co. in Irvine,
Calif., about the Lean In meeting she attended in southern
California. "You could just see there was that jostling for
position, the alpha female."
In an interview, Sandberg said she is happy with Lean In's
growth, and that she counts networking as an important goal.
"People love to write that things are in opposition, and they're
not," she said, referring to the two groups.
Lambert also said she viewed Upward as complementary to Lean
In. She has even written a blog post for Lean In's web site
about her own career as an African American executive.
UPWARD PARTY
At her most recent Bay Area Upward event, more than 600
women filled the banquet rooms of a hotel in San Jose. They
started with schmoozing over sliders and chicken satay, moved on
to dinner, and then listened while Lambert interviewed former
Yahoo chief executive Carol Bartz. Among Bartz's advice: gain
confidence by faking it, assert yourself, and network, something
she said she should have done more of in her own career.
"What I like about Lisa's group is the variety she has
there, all kinds of people from every walk of technology," said
entrepreneur Deborah Dennis, who added she has attended every
Upward event since its launch. Daniels typically exchanges at
least a dozen business cards, and relishes the convivial
environment.
While both Upward and Lean In have something to offer women
executives, critics say groups like these shouldn't let
corporations off the hook.
"We don't think the solution for promoting women is getting
them to do more of anything much," said Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, a
London-based diversity consultant. "It's getting leaders to be
better at managing at women's careers."
