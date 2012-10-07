UPDATE 1-U.S., Peru to update 60-year-old defense cooperation accord

* Pact to focus on drug trafficking, terrorism, disaster
By David Alexander
LIMA, Oct 6 The United States and Peru decided
on Saturday to renegotiate a 60-year-old defense cooperation
agreement between the two countries as Washington seeks to
deepen security ties with Latin America after a decade focused
on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said updating the 1952
bilateral defense agreement with Peru would help the two
countries work more closely on issues of mutual concern, from
terrorism and drug trafficking to response to natural disasters.
"We have agreed to begin this process with the aim of
improving and modernizing the agreement," Defense Minister Pedro
Cateriano told a joint news conference. Panetta said updating
the accord would "improve our ability to conduct joint
activities, to do training and other exchanges."
"Ultimately that will help us deal with shared security
challenges in the future," the U.S. defense secretary said.
The effort would update the Cold War-era document to take
into consideration current threats facing the two sides and
legal developments, including a new Peruvian constitution as
well as new laws.
The decision is part of a new U.S. defense strategy approved
earlier this year that shifts strategic focus to the
Asia-Pacific region while deepening training and assistance to
partner nations to help them provide for their own defense.
"The principle thrust of our ... new defense strategy is
aimed at reaching out and developing partnerships and alliances
throughout the world and particularly in this region," Panetta
said on Saturday after meeting with Peruvian President Ollanta
Humala.
The Pentagon released a Western Hemisphere Defense Policy
Statement on Thursday that gave additional details about how the
new strategy would be implemented in Latin America.
The statement called for focusing on 21st century threats
like terrorism and drug trafficking, helping partners develop
and professionalize their military forces and promoting
integration and interoperability.
Washington is especially worried about drug trafficking and
violence in Mexico and Central America and cocaine production
and rebel groups in Peru and Colombia.
But with a long and complicated history of interventions and
meddling in Latin America, the United States will have to
overcome deep suspicions as it moves to build deeper military
ties in a region where stable democracies have taken root in
recent decades.
"REMARKABLE TRANSFORMATION"
Panetta, speaking to reporters at the start of his three-day
visit to Latin America, lauded the "remarkable transformation"
that has taken place in the region in recent years, saying many
countries were doing increasingly more "to advance peace and
security within and beyond their borders."
"Their efforts are promoting security and stability not only
in the Americas but across the globe and provide the United
states with a historic opportunity to renew and strengthen our
defense partnerships across the region," he said.
A senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of
anonymity, said countries like Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Peru
and Chile were increasingly seen as "security exporters,"
promoting global peace and security by providing troops for U.N.
peacekeeping, disaster relief and humanitarian missions.
"These countries have a growing capability, and I'd say a
political will, to contribute more to regional and global
security," the official said, adding that the United States
wanted to help them expand and improve those capabilities.
Panetta plans to pursue that goal as he meets with
counterparts at a conference of American defense ministers
beginning on Sunday in Uruguay, where he expects to have
separate talks with officials from Uruguay, El Salvador, Canada,
Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.
The senior U.S. defense official said the conference
presented a "historic opportunity" because defense ministers
were considering a Chilean initiative to create a database that
would enable the participating countries to coordinate their
disaster response efforts.
The official said one of the lessons learned from the recent
Haiti earthquake disaster is that failure to coordinate military
assistance and relief efforts costs lives. By sharing
information about the available relief assets, they can enable
the country hit by the disaster to choose the assets it needs
and avoid duplication and delay.
If the defense ministers do agree to pursue the Chilean
initiative, it will be the first time since they began meeting
in 1996 to discuss policy and other issues that they have put
into motion a concrete action, the U.S. official said, marking a
significant step forward.