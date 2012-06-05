Lawyers for actors Costner, Baldwin face off in trial

| NEW ORLEANS, June 5
NEW ORLEANS, June 5 Lawyers for Hollywood actors
Kevin Costner and Stephen Baldwin faced off in a real-life court
drama on Tuesday over Baldwin's claims that Costner cheated him
out of his share of a multimillion-dollar deal to sell oil
cleanup devices to BP Plc in 2010.
The federal lawsuit lodged against Costner by Baldwin and
business partner Spyridon C. Contogouris alleges that Costner,
best known for his performance in "Field of Dreams" and "The
Bodyguard," cheated Baldwin and Contogouris out of their share
of a multimillion-dollar deal under which BP bought 32 oil and
water separation devices developed by a Costner-owned company.
Day two of the case focused on emails and text messages
among the parties before BP made an $18 million advance payment
for oil extraction devices to be used to clean up after the
April 20, 2010, Deepwater Horizon disaster, the worst offshore
oil spill in U.S. history.
Both actors once invested in Ocean Therapy Solutions, the
company that owned the oil-separating centrifuges. Baldwin and
Contogouris claim that Costner and his associates defrauded them
by hiding details of their deal with BP. The plaintiffs seek
damages of $15 million to $20 million, said James Cobb, attorney
for the plaintiffs.
Plaintiffs will prove that Costner and his associates lied
repeatedly to exclude them, Cobb told Reuters. "Lies are like
potato chips - no one can tell just one," Cobb said.
Costner's defense contends that the plaintiffs were not
actual investors in Ocean Therapy Solutions at the time of the
BP deal, and therefore their claim is not valid.
Both actors were expected to appear in court every day of
the trial before U.S. District Judge Martin L.C. Feldman and
eight jurors.
Neither has testified yet and the two have avoided any
direct contact. Costner and Baldwin avoided direct eye contact
in the courtroom but their body language sometimes reflected the
tension between the parties.
Baldwin, 46, in brown plaid blazer, gray shirt and pants,
occasionally turned toward his lawyers and rolled his eyes or
shook his head during Smith's testimony. The youngest of four
brothers all of whom are actors, he is known for his roles in
"Threesome," "The Usual Suspects" and "Flyboys."
Dressed in a gray blazer, light blue shirt and dark pants,
Costner, 57, declined to comment on the lawsuit, but remarked
upon returning to the courtroom from a lunch break: "It's too
beautiful a day to be in court."