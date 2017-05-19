U.S. judge allows first transgender person to sue under disability law

May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a
transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination
lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with
Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes
transgender people from protection.
The plaintiff, Kate Lynn Blatt, becomes the first
transgender person to be allowed to sue under the ADA for gender
dysphoria, according to her Philadelphia-based lawyer, Neelima
Vanguri.
But U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson avoided ruling on the
constitutionality of the ADA, as the plaintiffs had sought,
under the legal principle that courts should avoid decisions on
constitutional grounds if possible.
Leeson, from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, found the
case could go forward in part because the law should be broadly
construed to give people with disabilities recourse to pursue
discrimination claims.
Being transgender is not considered a disorder by the
American Psychiatric Association, but it can give rise to gender
dysphoria, a type of anxiety that may require medical treatment.
Gender dysphoria forms Blatt's basis for making a claim under
the ADA.
Blatt is suing her former employer, the retail chain
Cabela's Inc, for sex discrimination, saying she was
fired after a pattern of harassment that included denying her
use of the women's bathroom and temporarily forcing her to wear
a name tag with her male name given at birth.
Blatt, 36, worked at the Cabela's store in Hamburg,
Pennsylvania, in 2006 and 2007. She was fired, she said, when
Cabela's alleged she threatened a co-worker's child during an
altercation at work, a claim Blatt denies.
Cabela's representatives did not respond to after-hours
requests for comment. The company previously declined to comment
because the litigation was pending.
The ADA passed in 1990 as a landmark law protecting people
with disabilities. But the lawsuit, filed in 2014, challenges a
little-known clause in ADA that "disability" shall not include
"transsexualism."
The lawsuit, which also cites protections in Title VII of
the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against sex discrimination in
employment, had asked the judge to rule that the ADA clause
violates the U.S. Constitution because it denies equal
protection for all under the law.
Vanguri said she would have preferred that the judge had
ruled on the constitutional question, but that this was still a
victory because of similar cases that other plaintiffs filed
after Blatt.
"Other courts will look to this decision," Vanguri said.
"I'm hopeful we will be able to expand civil rights for
transgender people just a little."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)