UPDATE 1-U.S. judge allows first transgender person to sue under disability law

May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a
transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination
lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with
Disabilities Act, even though it explicitly excludes transgender
people from protection.
The plaintiff, Kate Lynn Blatt, becomes the first
transgender person to be allowed to sue under the ADA for gender
dysphoria, according to her Philadelphia-based lawyer, Neelima
Vanguri.
But U.S. District Judge Joseph Leeson avoided ruling on the
constitutionality of the ADA, as the plaintiffs had sought,
under the legal principle that courts should avoid decisions on
constitutional grounds if possible.
Being transgender is not considered a disorder by the
American Psychiatric Association, but it can give rise to gender
dysphoria, a type of anxiety that may require medical treatment.
Gender dysphoria forms Blatt's basis for making a claim under
the ADA.
Leeson, from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, found
that simply being transgender would be insufficient to bring a
case, but that gender dysphoria was a medical condition worthy
of protection against discrimination.
He also said the law should be broadly construed to give
people with disabilities recourse to pursue discrimination
claims.
Blatt is suing her former employer, the retail chain
Cabela's Inc, for sex discrimination, saying she was
fired after harassment that included denying her use of the
women's bathroom and temporarily forcing her to wear a name tag
with her male name given at birth.
Blatt, 36, worked at the Cabela's store in Hamburg,
Pennsylvania, in 2006 and 2007. She was fired, she said, when
Cabela's alleged she threatened a co-worker's child during an
altercation at work, an accusation Blatt denies.
Cabela's representatives did not respond to after-hours
requests for comment. The company previously declined to comment
because the litigation was pending.
The ADA was passed in 1990 as a landmark law protecting
people with disabilities. But the lawsuit, filed in 2014,
challenges a little-known clause in the act that "disability"
shall not include "transsexualism."
The lawsuit, which also cites protections in Title VII of
the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against sex discrimination in
employment, had asked the judge to rule that the ADA clause
violates the U.S. Constitution because it denies equal
protection under the law.
Vanguri said Leeson's ruling will help others who want to
bring claims under the ADA.
"I'm hopeful we will be able to expand civil rights for
transgender people just a little," she said.
