UPDATE 2-Los Angeles Pride Parade morphs into 'Resist March'

By Lucy Nicholson
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Tens of thousands of people
dressed in rainbow attire and waving protest signs walked en
masse through Los Angeles on Sunday in a "Resist March" against
U.S. President Donald Trump, an event that took the place of the
city's annual Pride parade.
The 3-mile (4.8km) walk began in Hollywood and culminated
with a rally in gay-friendly West Hollywood featuring Nancy
Pelosi, the Democratic leader of U.S. House of Representatives,
the city's liberal Mayor Eric Garcetti and drag queen icon
RuPaul.
"We're people," said Mary Demasters, 29, who wore a rainbow
cape draped over her shoulders and a rainbow sticker on cheek.
"We deserve to be treated like people, all of us, no matter what
our differences are. We're all people."
Reflecting this year's emphasis on the common ground of
liberal causes, including LGBT rights, Demasters carried a
placard that read: "When you come for one of us, you come for
all of us."
The event brought together a range of groups at the
forefront of the country's most contentious political issues,
including Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, the American
Civil Liberties Union and GLAAD, an LGBTQ media advocacy
organization.
"This was not the year for parades. This was the year to
take to the streets and march," said Stephen Macias, a spokesman
for the organizers, highlighting the wave of protests across the
country since Trump's election in November.
"The march is still about celebrating our community but it's
also about recognizing the climate we live in and the delicate
balance around civil rights," Macias said.
The decision to shift the event's emphasis drew criticism
from some in Southern California's lesbian, gay, bisexual,
transgender and "queer" community, who say the one day of the
year set aside to celebrate their LGBTQ identities should not be
given over to other political causes.
It marks the second year in a row that Los Angeles Pride
organizers have faced dissension. In 2016, some activists
boycotted pride events on the grounds that they had lost their
focus on the larger gay community to become a music festival
catering largely younger people.
Macias said the complaints about this year's Resist March
reflected a misunderstanding about the intentions of the
organizers. The weekend would still feature gay pride
festivities across the Los Angeles area, he said.
The march this year was staged a day after anti-corporate
protesters briefly blocked the route of a Washington, D.C.,
pride parade, in part to voice their opposition to such backers
as Wells Fargo & Co and weapons maker Northrop Grumman
Corp.
The Washington protesters also demanded the addition of a
transgender minority woman to the board of organizer Capital
Pride Alliance, and that the parade bar police officers from
marching.
In response, Ryan Bos, executive director of Capital Pride
Alliance, released a statement on Sunday acknowledging the
importance of considering differing points of view.
"We encourage a robust, civil, and healthy conversation
within the community about all of the issues that impact us and
look forward to having a mutually respectful conversation in the
days, weeks, and months ahead," Bos said.
Gay pride events are scheduled for major cities across the
United States this month, some of them this weekend.
In San Francisco, pride organizers have not dropped their
parade in favor of a protest but the SF Weekly newspaper
reported that the event would include a "resistance contingent"
and an immigrant rights speaker.
The owner of the shuttered Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando,
Florida, is set to open its doors early on Monday in remembrance
of victims of a mass shooting there on June 12, 2016, that
killed 49 people.
