Regulator says has not substantiated Fannie, Freddie Libor losses

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The regulator of U.S. mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on Wednesday said it had "not substantiated" any Libor related losses at either of the two companies.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac may have lost more than $3 billion in losses due to manipulation of the benchmark interest rate known as Libor, according to an internal memo by a federal watchdog, and obtained by Reuters earlier on Wednesday.
An spokeswoman for the regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said the regulator "has not substantiated any particular LIBOR related losses for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac," and said the agency continues to "evaluate issues associated with Libor."
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago