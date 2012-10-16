INSIGHT-Brazen Islamic militants showed strength before Benghazi attack

* Conference promoting shariah held in Benghazi in June
* Embassies in Egypt, Tunisia, Yemen have also seen attacks
* Diffuse nature of al Qaeda and allies complicates security
By Mark Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 In the months before the
deadly attack in Benghazi, Libya, U.S. and allied intelligence
agencies warned the White House and State Department repeatedly
that the region was becoming an increasingly dangerous vortex
for jihadist groups loosely linked or sympathetic to al Qaeda,
according to U.S. officials.
Despite those warning s , and bold public displays by Islamist
militants around Benghazi, embassies in the region were advised
to project a sense of calm and normalcy in the run-up to the
anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in the United States.
So brazen was the Islamist presence in the Benghazi area
that militants convened what they billed as the "First Annual
Conference of Supporters of Shariah (Islamic law)" in the city
in early June, promoting the event on Islamist websites.
Pictures from the conference posted on various Internet
forums featured convoys flying al Qaeda banners, said Josh
Lefkowitz of Flashpoint-Intel.com, a firm that monitors militant
websites. Video clips showed vehicles with mounted artillery
pieces, he added.
A research report prepared for a Pentagon counter-terrorism
unit in August said the Benghazi conference brought together
representatives of at least 15 Islamist militias. Among the
paper's conclusions: these groups "probably make up the bulk of
al Qaeda's network in Libya."
Drawing on multiple public sources, the Library of Congress
researchers who drafted the paper also concluded that al Qaeda
had used the "lack of security" in Libya to establish training
camps there. It also reported that "hundreds of Islamic
militants are in and around Derna," where special camps provided
recruits with "weapons and physical training."
President Barack Obama's administration has repeatedly said
it had no specific advance warning of an attack like the one
that killed Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other Americans
in Benghazi on the night of Sept. 11.
But the reports of militants' growing clout in eastern
Libya, and attempts by violent jihadists to take advantage of
fragile new governments across northern Africa fo llowing the
Arab Spring, a ppear to raise new questions about whether U.S.
embassies took proper security precautions, and if not, why not.
ARAB SPRING INSTABILITY
Washington has not definitively placed responsibility for
the Benghazi attack on specific individuals or groups among the
jihadist factions believed to be operating in or near Libya.
But U.S. officials have said that within hours of the
Benghazi attacks, information from communications intercepts and
U.S. informants indicated members of at least two groups may
have been involved.
One is an al Qaeda offshoot, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb
or AQIM, which was founded in Algeria and has region-wide
ambitions. The other is a local militant faction called Ansar
al-Sharia, which apparently has arms both in Benghazi and in
Derna, long a hotbed of radicalism.
Like other militants seeking to take advantage of democratic
openings and fragile governments created in last year's Arab
Spring, the two groups are apparently seeking to exploit
instability in Libya after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The links between these groups, other jihadist organizations
and the original core al Qaeda militant group founded by the
late Osama bin Laden are murky at best, U.S. officials and
private analysts say.
"There is a complex mosaic of extremist groups in North
Africa," a U.S. counterterrorism official said. "Given AQIM's
interest in expanding its reach, it's not surprising that the
group is trying to gain a foothold in Libya."
While hardly sweeping the continent, violent extremist
groups appear to have found ungoverned safe havens across north
Africa, from Mali in the west to Egypt's Sinai in the east.
In the last month, U.S. embassies in Egypt, Tunisia and
Yemen have also witnessed violent attacks.
Questions have been raised about security precautions at
diplomatic facilities in those countries as well.
VETERAN HARD-LINE EXTREMISTS
Tunisia, the cradle of the Arab Spring, was the scene of
some of the worst recent anti-American violence. Hardline
Islamists there have been accused of inciting the storming of
the U.S. Embassy in Tunis a few days after the Benghazi attacks.
Four protesters were killed, cars were burned and the U.S. flag
was torn down and replaced with a black Jihadist banner.
"The recent violence at the U.S. Embassy in Tunis highlights
the unfortunate fact that extremists are increasingly active in
Tunisia," the U.S. counterterrorism official said. "It's not
prime AQIM territory, but there are veteran hard-line extremists
in the country with nefarious intentions."
The U.S. Embassy in Yemen - home of al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula or AQAP, one of the group's most dangerous offshoots -
was also hard hit, and Washington sent Marines to bolster
security there.
Nevertheless, last week in Sanaa, attackers shot and killed
a senior Yemeni member of the embassy's security force on his
way to work. Yemeni officials said the attack bore the hallmarks
of AQAP.
Obama moved after the eruption of violence last month to
beef up protection of U.S. diplomatic installations in the Arab
world, sending in Marine contingents to several embassies and
temporarily reducing the number of U.S. personnel at some posts.
The president also vowed to bring to justice those
responsible for the Benghazi attack.
But the administration may have a hard time deciding whom to
target. The increasingly diffuse nature of al Qaeda, its allies
and sympathizers complicates the job of identifying precisely
which individuals and groups were behind the attacks.
'IMPROVING' SECURITY?
Despite signs of growing militancy in Libya, and a string of
attacks on international facilities in Benghazi over the spring
and summer, two compounds housing U.S. personnel remained open
in the city.
State Department messages and testimony at a recent
congressional hearing showed the State Department responded
slowly, if at all, to requests for beefed-up security in Libya,
and sometimes turned such requests down.
Just hours before he died, a State Department cable showed,
Stevens met with members of the Benghazi local council, who
insisted security in the city was "improving" and the U.S.
government should "pressure" American companies to invest.
Later that day, it said, Stevens was scheduled to launch a
project called "American Space Benghazi," a public outreach
center containing a "small library, computer lab and open space
for programming."