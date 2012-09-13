UPDATE 1-Libya attack may have been planned and organized, US officials say

* Al Qaeda-linked militants may have been involved
* Caution against linking to Sept 11 attacks anniversary
* Think tank says may have been al Qaeda revenge attack
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The attack that killed the
U.S. ambassador and three other American diplomats in Benghazi,
Libya, may have been planned and organized in advance, U.S.
government officials said on Wednesday.
The officials said there were indications that members of a
militant faction calling itself Ansar al Sharia - which
translates as Supporters of Islamic Law - may have been involved
in organizing the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Libya's
second-largest city.
They also said some reporting from the region suggested that
members of Al-Qaeda's north Africa-based affiliate, known as Al
Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, may have been involved.
"It bears the hallmarks of an organized attack" and appeared
to be preplanned, one U.S. official said.
The officials asked for anonymity when discussing sensitive
information. More specific details about the possible role of
militant groups or cells in the attack were not immediately
available.
Later Wednesday, a U.S. official told Reuters that the U.S.
military is moving two destroyers toward the Libyan coast,
giving the Obama administration flexibility for any future
action against Libyan targets.
The USS Laboon, which had been making a port call in Crete,
could be in position within hours. The other destroyer, the USS
McFaul, was a couple of days away, said the official, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
Both ships were armed with Tomahawk missiles, which were
used extensively by NATO against fallen Libyan leader Muammar
Gaddafi's air defenses last year.
On the attack in Benghazi, one U.S. official noted that in
the wake of the collapse of the government of the late Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi last year, Libyan government arsenals
were looted, making small arms and more sophisticated weapons
available both to potential militants and black marketeers.
Some U.S. officials cautioned against assuming that the
Benghazi attack, or a similarly timed violent protest at the
U.S. Embassy in Cairo, were deliberately organized to coincide
with the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks carried out
by al Qaeda in Washington and New York.
U.S. and European officials said that in contrast to the
Benghazi attack, which some investigators say may have been
calculated and organized, the attack on the U.S. Embassy in
Cairo appeared more likely to have been a spontaneous eruption
by a mob.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Foreign Service Officer Sean
Smith and two other Americans who have not yet been identified
were killed when gunmen stormed the consulate and another U.S.
safe house in Benghazi on Tuesday.
A London think tank run by a former Libyan militant leader
suggested on Tuesday that not only was the Benghazi attack "well
planned," but that it may have been retaliation for an American
drone attack that killed a Libyan leader of al Qaeda's core
command group earlier this year.
The Quilliam Foundation said that 24 hours before the
Benghazi incident, al Qaeda leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri,
distributed a video to militant websites in which he confirmed
the death of his second in command, known as Abu Yahya al-Libi,
and urged Libyans to avenge his killing.
Quilliam, whose president, Noman Benotman, once was a leader
of an anti-Gaddafi militant faction known as the Libyan Islamic
Fighting Group, said that according to its sources, up to 20
militants had prepared for a military assault.
Quilliam said the assault on the Benghazi Consulate took
place in two waves. After the first wave, U.S. officials
arranged an evacuation of the Consulate by Libyan security
forces. As the evacuation was taking place, a second wave of
attacks was launched against U.S. officials who had already been
moved to a supposedly secure location, Quilliam said.
The Eurasia Group, a strategic consulting firm, said that it
also believed that "the attack on the consulate was an
orchestrated response by an organized Salafist (ultra-orthodox
Muslim) group."