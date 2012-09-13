Blasting Obama on Libya and Egypt, Romney accused of opportunism

* Criticized for seeking political advantage from crisis
* Romney's version of Middle East timeline was wrong
* Obama says Romney tends to 'shoot first and aim later'
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 For Mitt Romney, it began
late Tuesday as an aggressive effort to criticize President
Barack Obama's policies in Egypt and Libya by portraying the
administration as apologetic while mobs attacked the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi and the embassy in Cairo.
By the end of the day on Wednesday, Romney's venture into a
fast-moving foreign policy crisis that involved the slayings of
the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other diplomats had
become a public relations debacle for the Republican's
presidential campaign.
Obama ridiculed Romney as someone who has a tendency to
"shoot first and aim later," and even fellow Republicans were
saying Romney's attempt to spark a legitimate debate on Obama's
policies could be seen as unsavory political opportunism.
Romney injected himself into the affair late Tuesday by
blasting a statement by the U.S. embassy in Cairo in which U.S.
officials criticized an anti-Islamic video that was leading to
protests in Cairo, Benghazi and other Arab cities.
The embassy's statement was an apparent attempt to ease
tensions in Cairo before protesters got out of hand. Later in
the day, however, the protesters stormed the embassy walls and
tore down the embassy's U.S. flag.
That was about the time that Romney, back in the United
States, cited the embassy's pre-assault statement and said it
was "disgraceful" that the Obama administration's first instinct
in the Cairo episode had been to sympathize with the mob that
attacked the embassy.
Romney reiterated that criticism to reporters on Wednesday
morning - even after the scope of the attacks was clear in Cairo
and in Benghazi, where U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and
three others were killed.
"The first response of the United States must be outrage at
the breach of the sovereignty of our nation, and apology for
American values is never the right course," Romney said at a
news conference in Jacksonville, Florida, still pushing the
mistaken idea that the Cairo embassy's statement had been issued
after the protesters had attacked the embassy.
Obama responded on Wednesday afternoon in an interview with
CBS News, saying there was "a broader lesson" to be learned from
Romney's comments.
"Governor Romney seems to have a tendency to shoot first and
aim later," said Obama, whose administration distanced itself
from the Cairo embassy's statement even as it emphasized that
Romney had misunderstood when the statement had been issued.
"As president," Obama added, "one of the things I've learned
is you can't do that. That it's important for you to make sure
that the statements you make are backed up by the facts."
Asked whether he thought Romney's comments were
irresponsible, Obama said: "I'll let the American people judge
that."
Romney's remarks drew criticism from foreign policy
analysts, Democrats and even some Republicans for breaking a
longstanding tradition of rallying around a president at a time
of crisis. Many also accused Romney of being too quick to try to
make a political point out of what turned out to be a tragedy.
"They probably should have waited," former Republican
senator John E. Sununu of New Hampshire said on MSNBC. "You look
at the way things unfolded, you look at the timing of it, they
probably should have waited."
'DOING HIMSELF NO FAVORS'
Romney's insistence on criticizing Obama's administration
over Wednesday's events had Democrats recalling the Republican's
gaffes during a trip abroad in July, and Republicans cringing at
what many saw as a botched chance to raise questions about the
effectiveness of Obama's policies in the Middle East.
Republican Peggy Noonan, a former speech writer for
President Ronald Reagan and a Wall Street Journal columnist,
said on Fox News that Romney was leaving himself open to
accusations that he had exploited the attacks for political
gain.
"I don't feel that Mr. Romney has been doing himself any
favors in the past few hours," she said. "When you step forward
in the midst of a political environment and start giving
statements on something dramatic and violent that has happened,
you're always leaving yourself open to accusations that you are
trying to exploit things politically."
Running slightly behind Obama in opinion polls ahead of the
Nov. 6 election, Romney is under pressure to polish his foreign
policy and national security credentials after his series of
blunders during the July trip.
At that time, Romney angered Britons with questions about
London's readiness to host the Olympic Games and Palestinians
with comments about their culture differences with Israel.
At the Republican National Convention last month, he drew
criticism for not mentioning the war in Afghanistan during the
speech in which he accepted the party's presidential nomination.
SOME SUPPORT FOR ROMNEY
Obama opted for a cautious strategy in the series of Arab
Spring uprisings that shook the Middle East last year. He
steered clear of a dominant role for the U.S. military and drew
criticism from Republicans at home for a lack of forceful
leadership.
Several analysts said on Wednesday that Romney had fumbled
his opportunity to attack Obama for first encouraging the
overthrow of authoritarian leaders in Libya and Egypt and then
failing to stem the growing tide of anti-U.S. Islamists.
"In every way, what has been happening is a reflection of
the Obama administration's unwillingness to engage in serious
U.S. policy throughout the region," said Danielle Pletka, of the
conservative American Enterprise Institute. "We have no coherent
policy in the Middle East."
Obama steered clear of the political storm over Egypt and
Libya during an appearance on Wednesday with Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton at the White House, calling the attacks
"outrageous and shocking" and pledging to work with the Libyan
government to ensure justice was done.
Some Republicans tried to rally around Romney, and by
extension his version of Wednesday's events.
"Governor Romney is absolutely right, there is no
justification for these deadly attacks and we should never
apologize for American freedom," U.S. Senator Jim DeMint of
South Carolina said.
Reince Preibus, chairman of the Republican National
Committee, said on Twitter on Tuesday night that "Obama
sympathizes with attackers in Egypt. Sad and pathetic."
Anthony Cordesman, a military analyst at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies, cautioned against political
overreactions to foreign events.
"It may be the duty of an opposition candidate to criticize
and challenge, but not at the cost of America's strategic
interests, lasting relations with key nations in the Middle
East, or somehow making this an issue that puts Christian
against Muslim or the West against the Arab world," he said.
The protests in Libya and Egypt came on Tuesday as Obama
spoke for an hour with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu, with the two leaders believed to be at odds over
whether to launch a pre-emptive attack on Iran's nuclear
facilities.
Romney met Netanyahu during his foreign trip in July and has
talked tough against Iran as he seeks to court Jewish-American
voters who traditionally support Democrats.
While Romney has been critical of Obama's approach on Iran,
he has not spelled out what he would do differently.