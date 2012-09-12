Clinton to speak on Libya attack - official

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will speak at about 9:45 EdT/1345 GMT in remarks expected to address the killing of the U.S. ambassador to Libya, a senior State Department official said on Wednesday.

U.S. President Barack Obama is also expected to make public remarks on Wednesday about the attack, which killed the ambassador and three other embassy staff and prompted the United States to order increased security at its diplomatic posts around the world.