UPDATE 3-Clinton pledges full accounting of deadly Benghazi attack

* House committee has set Oct. 10 hearing
* Republicans criticize initial explanations of attack
WASHINGTON Oct 3 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday vowed to pursue a full accounting
of the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi "wherever
that leads," but cautioned that it could take time for a
complete picture to emerge.
"There are continuing questions about what exactly happened
in Benghazi on that night three weeks ago. And we will not rest
until we answer those questions and until we track down the
terrorists who killed our people," Clinton said in an appearance
with Kazakhstan's visiting foreign minister.
"The men and women who serve this country as diplomats
deserve no less than a full and accurate accounting, wherever
that leads, and I am committed to seeking that for them and for
those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation."
Clinton's comments followed a demand by two Republican
lawmakers this week for more information about the Sept. 11
attack, which they said occurred after Washington repeatedly
turned down requests from Americans in Libya for more security
at the Benghazi consulate.
U.S. Representatives Darrell Issa and Jason Chaffetz also
said that the House of Representatives Oversight and Government
Reform Committee will hold an Oct. 10 hearing on the security
situation leading up to the Benghazi attack, which killed
Ambassador Chris Stevens and three other U.S. government
personnel.
Issa wrote to Clinton on Wednesday to request the testimony
of two witnesses at next week's hearing. They are Eric
Nordstrom, who was a regional security officer based in Libya
from September 2011 to June 2012, and Charlene Lamb, who is
deputy assistant secretary of state for international programs,
a committee aide said. He added that more witnesses were
expected to be called.
Two Republican senators, Bob Corker and Johnny Isakson, also
wrote to Clinton on Wednesday to repeat their demand that she
send Congress all communications from U.S. diplomats in Libya
relating to the security situation before the attack, including
any cables from Stevens.
Debate over whether the Obama administration was caught
unprepared by an assault by militant groups has become U.S.
election-year fodder.
Republicans have criticized initial statements by
administration officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the
United Nations Susan Rice, who suggested the attacks were
precipitated by anger over an anti-Islam online video.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the U.S. government
received about a dozen intelligence reports within hours of the
attack suggesting involvement by organized militant groups.
Despite that, the Obama administration for nearly two weeks
emphasized the role of the video.
Clinton noted that the State Department had named an
"accountability review board" to investigate attack, and that
she had urged the group "to move as quickly as possible without
sacrificing accuracy."
"I am aware too that many people are eager for answers. So
am I ... and no one wants the answers more than we do here at
the department," Clinton said.
"Over the course of this review, there will naturally be a
number of statements made, some of which will be borne out and
some of which will not. So let's establish all the facts before
we jump to any conclusions and let's do so so that we can get to
the bottom of what did happen," she said.