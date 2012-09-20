Clinton forms panel to investigate Benghazi attack

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday she has formed an "accountability review board" to investigate the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya that killed Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

Clinton told reporters that the panel would be chaired by Thomas Pickering, a highly regarded retired U.S. diplomat who served as ambassador to Russia, India, Israel, El Salvador, Nigeria, Jordan and at the U.S. Mission at the United Nations.