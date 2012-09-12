版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 04:19 BJT

U.S. evacuates staff from Benghazi, cuts Tripoli embassy staff

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The United States has evacuated all of its personnel from Benghazi to the Libyan capital and has reduced the staff at its embassy in Tripoli to unspecified "emergency" levels, a senior U.S. official told reporters in a conference call.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐