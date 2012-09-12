Obama vows to work with Libya to get justice for U.S. envoy

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 President Barack Obama vowed on Wednesday to work with Libya to bring to justice attackers who killed the U.S. ambassador and other diplomats but said the killings would not hurt U.S.-Libyan ties.
"Make no mistake. We will work with the Libyan government to bring to justice the killers who attacked our people," Obama said in the White House Rose Garden, flanked by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
* Department of Justice and EPA announce $15 million settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate