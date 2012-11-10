Pentagon releases Benghazi timeline, defends response

* First military reaction was 17 minutes into attack
* Panetta alerted about an hour into the attack
* CIA team evacuated consulate as Pentagon began troop moves
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 Pentagon leaders knew of the
Sept. 11 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi an hour after
it began, but were unable to mobilize reinforcements based in
Europe in time to prevent the death of the U.S. ambassador,
according to a timeline released on Friday.
Senior defense officials, speaking on condition of
anonymity, rejected criticism accusing the Pentagon of failing
to move quickly to send reinforcements to relieve the consulate
or using armed aerial drones to fire on the attackers.
"The Department of Defense acted quickly after learning of
the incidents unfolding in Benghazi," said one official, adding
that Marines, special forces and other military assets had
either been employed or put in motion during the attack.
"Unfortunately, no alternative or additional aircraft
options were available within a timeline to be effective," the
official added.
The Obama administration's response to the attack became a
highly charged political issue in the last weeks of the
presidential campaign. The CIA, which had a base near the
consulate, and the State Department have released timelines on
the incident.
According to the Pentagon's timeline, the military's Africa
Command, based in Europe, ordered an unmanned, unarmed
surveillance drone diverted to the city in eastern Libya just 17
minutes after the attack on the consulate began about 9:42 p.m.
local time (3:42 p.m. EDT), the first military action in
response to the incident. It took the drone more than an hour to
arrive at the scene.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta's office was notified of the
attack 50 minutes after it began, and Panetta learned of it
shortly thereafter as he and the military's top general headed
to a previously scheduled meeting with President Barack Obama at
the White House.
Obama, Panetta and Army General Martin Dempsey, the chairman
of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discussed potential responses to
the unfolding events in Benghazi during their meeting, which
began 78 minutes after the start of the Libya attack, according
to the timeline.
PENTAGON MEETINGS
Panetta and Dempsey then returned to the Pentagon and began
a two-hour series of meetings with General Carter Ham, head of
Africa Command, and other senior military leaders from 6 p.m. to
8 p.m. EDT (12 a.m. to 2 a.m. Libya time) to organize responses
to the attack.
But as they arrived at the Pentagon, the surviving personnel
from the consulate in Benghazi were being evacuated by a CIA
team that arrived from a nearby base, about two hours after the
start of the attack. Ambassador Christopher Stevens was missing.
Stevens' body was found at a local hospital. He apparently
died of asphyxiation in the smoke-filled diplomatic compound
after it was set ablaze by the attackers. Stevens and three
other U.S. personnel died in the attack on the consulate and a
nearby CIA annex.
"When initial reports came in, we knew the ambassador could
not be reached," a senior defense official told reporters. "We
were looking at the possibility of a potential hostage-rescue
scenario, for instance. So we didn't know if this was going to
be an hours-long event or a days-long even or longer."
During the meetings, the group formulated a response to the
attack and gave verbal orders to prepare to deploy two teams of
Marine anti-terrorism troops, used for providing security, and
two special forces units, one based in Europe and the other in
the United States.
One Marine Corps Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team, or FAST
team, was designated for the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli and the
other for the consulate in Benghazi. The special forces units
were ordered to prepare to go to a staging base in Europe.
As the Pentagon meetings got under way, a six-man security
team from the embassy in Tripoli, which included two Defense
Department personnel, left for Benghazi, landing at the airport
at 1:30 a.m Libya time (7:30 p.m. EDT).
A CIA timeline released last week said that team was held up
at the airport trying to organize transportation and locate the
missing U.S. ambassador.
The team from Tripoli got to the CIA base in Benghazi, at
about 5:15 a.m. Libya time (11:15 p.m. EDT), arriving at the
start of a mortar attack by militants that killed two U.S.
security officers.
An hour after that, a Libyan military unit arrived at the
CIA base and helped evacuate all U.S. personnel and the bodies
of Stevens and the other slain Americans.