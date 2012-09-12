版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 04:34 BJT

US says Benghazi was "complex attack", no word on attackers

WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that killed the U.S. ambassador was "clearly a complex attack," a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, while declining to speculate on who the perpetrators might be.

The official said the United States, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, would work with Libyan officials to investigate the incident but that it was too early to discuss who might have been responsible for the attack or whether they had affiliations outside of Libya.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐