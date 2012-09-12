US says Benghazi was "complex attack", no word on attackers

BRIEF-U.S. DOJ, EPA announce $15 mln settlement to clean up contamination at Sauget Area 1 sites
WASHINGTON, Sept 12 The assault on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, that killed the U.S. ambassador was "clearly a complex attack," a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, while declining to speculate on who the perpetrators might be.
The official said the United States, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, would work with Libyan officials to investigate the incident but that it was too early to discuss who might have been responsible for the attack or whether they had affiliations outside of Libya.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate