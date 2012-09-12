Russia says concerned by deadly attack on U.S. Libya diplomats

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and said it considers all attacks on diplomats to be "manifestations of terrorism".

"Moscow views the events in Cairo and particularly in Benghazi, which led to the tragic deaths of four American diplomats, with deep concern," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We decisively condemn all attacks on foreign diplomatic representations and their employees as manifestations of terrorism that can have no justification," it said.