版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 22:53 BJT

Russia says concerned by deadly attack on U.S. Libya diplomats

MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia expressed deep concern on Wednesday over an attack that killed the U.S. ambassador to Libya and said it considers all attacks on diplomats to be "manifestations of terrorism".

"Moscow views the events in Cairo and particularly in Benghazi, which led to the tragic deaths of four American diplomats, with deep concern," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We decisively condemn all attacks on foreign diplomatic representations and their employees as manifestations of terrorism that can have no justification," it said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐