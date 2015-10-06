U.S. stocks, Treasuries liquidity risk "elevated" - N.Y. Fed

NEW YORK Oct 6 Liquidity risk on U.S. stocks
and Treasuries seems "elevated" even as investors and traders
can easily buy and sell these securities, a New York Federal
Reserve blog released on Tuesday showed.
The increase in liquidity risk in these two sectors likely
stemmed from structural changes rather than, as some analysts
suggest, from tighter capital regulations on Wall Street dealers
which traditionally make markets for stocks and Treasuries, a
group of New York Fed economists wrote in a blog titled "Has
Liquidity Risk in the Treasury and Equity Markets Increased?"
While the liquidity of stocks and Treasuries have returned
to levels they were at prior to the global financial crisis,
episodes of illiquidity such as the "flash crash" on Wall Street
in 2010 and the "flash rally" in Treasuries in Oct. 15, 2014
seem to occur more frequently, New York Fed economists Tobias
Adrian, Michael Fleming, Daniel Stackman, and Erik Vogt said.
Some analysts have named tighter regulations as the key
factor for these "flash" events where stock or bond prices
plummet or soar in a matter of minutes without fundamental
reason. Strict capital rules, they say, have forced dealers to
take less risk and own fewer stocks and Treasuries on their
books even during times of extreme market volatility.
The New York Fed economists, however, see the rise in
liquidity risk as being due to another factor.
"Our findings further suggest that the increase in liquidity
risk is more likely attributable to changes in market structure
and competition than dealer balance sheet regulations, since the
latter would also have caused corporate bond liquidity risk to
rise," the New York Fed economists said.
