U.S. cantaloupe farmers criminally charged for deadly bacterial outbreak

| DENVER, Sept 26
DENVER, Sept 26 The owners of a bankrupt
Colorado cantaloupe farm whose listeria-tainted melons killed 33
people in 2011, in one of the deadliest outbreaks of food-borne
illness on record in the United States, have been arrested and
charged, federal prosecutors said on Thursday.
Eric Jensen, 37, and his brother Ryan, 33, former owners of
Jensen Farms in Granada, Colorado, were each charged with six
counts of "introducing adulterated food into interstate
commerce," U.S. Attorney John Walsh said in a statement.
In May 2011, the Jensens began washing their farm's
cantaloupe crop with equipment designed to cleanse potatoes and
failed to use a chlorine spray feature that kills deadly
bacteria, prosecutors said.
"The defendants were aware that their cantaloupes could be
contaminated with harmful bacteria if not sufficiently washed,"
the federal prosecutors said in the statement. "The chlorine
spray, if used, would have reduced the risk of microbial
contamination of the fruit."
Aside from the fatalities linked to cantaloupes from Jensen
Farms, 147 people across 28 states were hospitalized, and a
woman suffered a miscarriage, authorities said.
The elderly, pregnant women and people with weakened immune
systems are most at risk of falling ill from listeria, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Symptoms include fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded
by diarrhea and other gastrointestinal problems.
Listeria infections are typically linked to certain cheeses
and packaged meats, and this was the first outbreak in the
United States tied to cantaloupes.
Months after the Jensen produce went to market, health
officials in over two dozen states reported a spike in listeria
infections from people who ate cantaloupes from Colorado.
The outbreak was ultimately traced to fruit shipped from
Jensen Farms.
Investigators with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
inspected the Jensen Farms packing plant at the time and said
they found "poor sanitary practices in the facility."
The Jensens filed for bankruptcy and shuttered their
operation after they were hit with a spate of lawsuits.
Bill Marler, a Seattle-based lawyer who represents some
families of people killed or sickened by the outbreak, said he
was "pleased that some form of criminal sanctions" was leveled
against the Jensens. But he said retailers such as Wal-Mart
and Kroger that sold the tainted melons, and
which he is also suing, should likewise be held criminally
accountable.
The brothers surrendered to U.S. marshals on Thursday and
made an appearance before a magistrate judge in Denver later in
the day, where their attorneys entered not guilty pleas on their
behalf.
U.S. District Magistrate Judge Michael Hegarty set trial for
Dec. 2.
Both brothers were released on $100,000 secured bonds.
Attorneys for both men said in a joint statement that the
brothers have "fully cooperated" with the authorities.
"As they were from the first day of this tragedy, the
Jensens remain shocked, saddened and in prayerful remembrance of
the victims and their families," the attorneys' statement said.
If convicted, the brothers each face a maximum one-year
prison sentence, and up to $250,000 in fines for each of the
charges.