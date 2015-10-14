Surgical funder ordered to turn over information on hip surgeries

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 14 A federal judge has ordered a
surgical funding company to turn over information about payments
it made to healthcare providers for surgeries performed on
plaintiffs suing over artificial hips made by a unit of Johnson
& Johnson.
DePuy Orthopaedics in August sought to compel Texas-based
MedStar Funding to hand over the information, saying it was
concerned that Medstar was trying to squeeze excessive profits
from liens it had placed against personal-injury settlements for
11 hip plaintiffs.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge David Katz in Toledo, Ohio,
granted the motion and directed Medstar to comply by Nov. 13.
"DePuy's request for billing and payment information is
necessary to properly assess the validity of the liens," Katz
wrote.
Surgical funders like MedStar essentially invest in
operations on injured plaintiffs. If a litigant cannot afford
surgery to correct problems blamed on a medical device, the
funder will step in to purchase their medical bills at a deep
discount from physicians, hospitals and other healthcare
providers. When the patient's lawsuit settles, the funder reaps
a profit by placing a lien on the settlement for the full amount
of the patient's bill.
Following a Reuters report about the role of MedStar in
pelvic-mesh litigation, DePuy asked Katz for
permission to probe MedStar liens for the 11 plaintiffs suing
over its ASR hip implants.
DePuy agreed to pay $2.5 billion in 2013 to settle
approximately 8,000 personal-injury claims over its all-metal
ASR hip implants, which some patients said could cause pain and
joint dislocation. An unusual feature in that settlement allows
lienholders to seek payment directly from the company, rather
than the plaintiff's settlement.
According to DePuy, MedStar submitted claims for nearly $1.5
million for medical care that should have cost no more than
$336,000. DePuy said MedStar is trying to collect four times
what DePuy considers to be a reasonable cost and that it should
be allowed to see what MedStar paid to healthcare providers.
DePuy said the information will help it determine what
portion of MedStar's lien demands were directly related to
surgeries for plaintiffs' ASR hip devices, as opposed to
unrelated issues such as neck injuries, or psychological
evaluations.
MedStar founder Dan Christensen said in court filings that
it did not mark up plaintiffs' invoices. Plaintiffs turned to
MedStar for funding because they were uninsured or their
insurance did not fully cover the necessary procedures, he said.
In previous comments to Reuters, Christensen said MedStar's
claims in the DePuy hip implant litigation are "usual, customary
and reasonable." A medical pricing expert retained by MedStar
deemed the bills it submitted to DePuy to be within 4 percent of
typical hip replacement charges, according to Christensen.
Christensen did not immediately return requests for comment
on Wednesday. A DePuy spokeswoman declined to comment.
MedStar faced a similar order compelling it to hand over
information in the pelvic-mesh cases. Manufacturers like Endo
International's American Medical Systems, Johnson &
Johnson's Ethicon subsidiary, Boston Scientific and C.R.
Bard obtained records and deposition testimony related
to MedStar after learning a MedStar representative was
soliciting physicians to perform mesh removal surgery.
In August, Reuters reported that funders' liens on patients'
settlements in the pelvic mesh litigation sometimes spiraled to
as much as 10 times what private insurers or government programs
like Medicaid would pay for the same procedures. MedStar has
said that it is medical providers, not funders, who determine
how much procedures cost.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Tom
Brown)