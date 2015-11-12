USDA probes animal abuse video at Hormel pork supplier QPP

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 11 The U.S. Agriculture Department
is reviewing the authenticity of a video that allegedly shows
animals being beaten and feces-covered pigs at a hog
slaughterhouse that supplies SPAM-maker Hormel Foods,
and plans to investigate if the video proves to be real, the
agency said on Wednesday.
The 3:41-minute video was released on Wednesday by animal
activist group Compassion Over Killing. The group says the video
shows workers at a Quality Pork Processors (QPP) plant in
Minnesota beating, dragging and slitting the throats of live
animals that writhe in apparent pain. (here)
Federal law requires livestock be stunned unconscious before
killing.
The QPP slaughterhouse is one of five in a pilot project run
by the USDA allowing plants to run at increased speeds but with
reduced government oversight.
The plant processes 19,000 hogs a day, according to the
company's website. It exclusively supplies Hormel, one of the
nation's leading producers of processed meat and pork products,
whose other brands include Applegate natural and organic meats
and Farmer John meats.
Privately held QPP and Hormel could not be immediately
reached for comment on Wednesday. Both QPP and Hormel are based
in Austin, Minnesota.
The Agriculture Department's Food Safety Inspection Service
(FSIS) plans to "aggressively investigate the case and take
appropriate action" if the film's authenticity is verified, it
said in a statement. "The actions depicted in the video under
review are completely unacceptable," it added.
In one scene of the video, pigs covered in feces or
pus-filled abscesses are sent down the plant's conveyor belt.
Erica Meier, executive director of Compassion Over Killing,
told Reuters the video was filmed by a contractor, who took a
job at the plant a few months ago. The group gave an unedited
version to the USDA in late October, she said.
The FSIS said the actions in the video may have taken place
out of view of federal inspectors, who were on duty at other
locations at the plant.
Had such actions been seen by inspectors, the agency said,
they would have resulted in immediate regulatory action against
the plant.
Animal rights groups have launched numerous undercover
investigations of farms and processing plants. An exposé in
August by Mercy For Animals of a Tennessee farm where workers
were stabbing, clubbing and stomping on chickens led McDonald's
Corp and Tyson Foods to sever ties with the
farm.
Meier said the USDA's pilot program - known as HACCP-Based
Inspection Models Project (HIMP) - took inspectors away from the
area being filmed. "The fact that there aren't USDA inspectors
there prevents them from taking immediate action," she said.
The meat industry has fought for laws to prohibit
unauthorized filming in private facilities, saying it might
provide misleading footage.
(Reporting by Danny Na; Editing by Leslie Adler)