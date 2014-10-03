CME Group to shorten livestock futures electronic trading hours

CHICAGO Oct 3 The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group decided to scale back electronic trading hours for its livestock markets following customer feedback, the exchange announced on Friday.

The markets affected are CME lean hogs, live cattle and feeder cattle futures and options effective on October 27 following response to a survey of its customers including producers, commercial customers and traders.

"Over the past several months, we have been engaging with a broad cross section of customers and industry participants... and based on that feedback we have determined we should reduce electronic trading hours for our livestock products," said Tim Andriesen, CME Group managing director of Agricultural Commodities and Alternative Investments.

Amended livestock electronic trading hours will be Monday from 9:05 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT (1405 GMT to 2100 GMT), Tuesday to Thursday at 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. CDT (1300 GMT to 2100 GMT), and Friday 8:00 a.m to 1:55 p.m CDT (1300 GMT to 1855 GMT).

Currently, electronic trading in futures contracts for live cattle, lean hogs and feeder cattle only closes from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. CDT from Monday to Thursday (2100 GMT to 2200 GMT).

On Friday, the trading stops at 1:55 p.m. CDT (1855 GMT) and resumes on Monday at 9:05 a.m CDT (1405 GMT).

Open outcry trading hours, which will not be affected by the change, runs from 9:05 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CDT (1405 GMT to 1800 GMT)from Monday to Friday. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)