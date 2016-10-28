CME live cattle, hog futures move higher

CHICAGO Oct 28 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures gained for a third straight day on Friday, fueled by short-covering in response to stronger-than-expected cash prices, said traders.

* They said profit-taking pulled CME live cattle contracts from morning highs.

* At 10:33 a.m. CDT (1533 GMT) October live cattle, which will expire on Monday, was up 0.350 cent per pound to 104.400 cents. Most-actively traded December was up 0.150 cents to 105.300 cents.

* Earlier on Friday, packers in the U.S. Plains paid $104 to $105 per cwt for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that moved at mostly $99 to $100 last week, said feedlot sources.

* Feedlots were unwilling to take less for cattle given current futures prices, extremely profitable packer profits and Wednesday's higher prices paid for supplies at Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange, a trader said.

* He expects improved beef demand around early November, following the end of October Pork Month and as roasts compete with ham and turkey during the winter holidays.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was 0.375 cent higher at 124.250 cents, following more live cattle market advances.

LEAN HOGS - December was 0.575 cent per pound higher at 45.950 cents, and February was 0.850 cents higher at 53.175 cents.

* CME lean hogs rose for a second day in a row, helped by Thursday's surprisingly firm cash and wholesale pork prices, said traders.

* Investors and Midwest hog merchants expected steady to weaker cash bids due to ample supplies and late delivery of animals to a North Carolina Smithfield Foods' plant that temporarily closed on Thursday and Friday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated Thursday's slaughter at 406,000 head, down 35,000 from a week ago.

* However, an analyst and hog merchant pointed out that the bulk of the pigs processed by Smithfield on the East Coast are owned or contracted by the company and may have minimal impact on hog prices in the western U.S. corn belt.

* They said product sales held up exceptionally well as Pork Month winds down. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)