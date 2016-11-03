LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, hog futures sag

CHICAGO Nov 3 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures edged lower on Thursday, pressured by sell stops and profit-taking while waiting for slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle to change hands by week's end, said traders.

* At 08:54 a.m. CDT (1354 GMT) December was down 0.425 cent per pound to 104.950 cents, and February was 0.150 cent lower at 106.150 cents.

* Investors are looking ahead to the bulk of cash sales in the U.S. Plains based on the small number of cattle that brought $104 to $106 per cwt at Wednesday's Fed Cattle Exchange.

* Bids for cash cattle in Texas and Kansas were at $102 per cwt versus $108 to $110 asking prices, said feedlots sources. Last week's overall cash trade was $104 to $105.

* The recent run up in wholesale beef values, as retailers supplement it with ham and turkey over the winter holidays, may underpin cash prices, a trader said.

* He said hefty packer profits and current futures prices are additional supportive cash price influences.

* Wednesday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price climbed $1.91 per cwt from Tuesday to $187.44 Select rose 61 cents to $173.93, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* On Thursday, the USDA's export sales report for the week ended Oct. 27 showed U.S. beef sales at 7,300 tonnes, mainly to South Korea, compared to the prior week's sale at 8,300 tonnes.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.050 cent per pound to 126.525 cents, on profit-taking and live cattle market weakness.

LEAN HOGS - December was 0.725 cent per pound lower at 47.100 cents, and February was 0.675 cent lower at 53.325 cents.

* Wednesday's lower cash and wholesale pork prices sparked profit-taking that undercut CME lean hogs, said traders.

* USDA reported Wednesday afternoon's average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $44.69 per cwt, down 67 cents from Tuesday.

* The afternoon wholesale pork price on Wednesday fell $1.87 per cwt from Tuesday to $72.58, following the more than $5 slump in ham prices, the USDA said.

* Packers are close to wrapping up this week's inventory requirements, while plentiful supplies have supermarkets shopping for product at lower prices, traders and analysts said.

* Thursday's U.S. government export report showed U.S. pork sales at 17,400 tonnes, mainly to Mexico, compared to 29,000 in the previous week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)