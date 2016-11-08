CME live cattle futures weaker; hogs climb

CHICAGO Nov 8 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures on Tuesday were weakened by expectations for steady-to-lower cash prices by Friday, said traders.

* They said sporadic short-covering and bargain buying provided downside market support.

* At 09:29 a.m. CDT (1527 GMT) December was down 0.075 cent per pound to 101.575 cents, and February was 0.225 cent lower at 102.575 cents.

* Investors anxiously await the sale of slaughter-ready, or cash, cattle that last week in the U.S. Plains brought $102 to $105 per cwt - steady to $3 lower than a week earlier.

* Future's recent losing skid, about 14,000 more cattle for sale than a week ago and seasonally lackluster wholesale beef demand could pressure cash prices, said analysts and traders.

* The strategy by packers to maintain brisk slaughter rates, while taking advantage of their highly-profitable margins, has pumped more beef into the retail sector, a trader said.

* Monday afternoon's choice wholesale beef price slumped $1.43 per cwt from Friday to $187.27. Select cuts dropped 71 cents to $172.32, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

* Wednesday morning's Fed Cattle Exchange auction may offer cash price direction. This week's auction has close to 13,000 animals for sale.

* A few cattle and hog packing plants will be closed on Friday in observance of the U.S. Veteran's Day holiday.

* On Veteran's Day a year ago, packers processed 103,000 cattle and 403,000 hogs, according to USDA estimates.

FEEDER CATTLE - November was down 0.375 cent per pound to 123.700 cents, and January was up 0.300 cent to 116.550 cents.

* CME feeder cattle felt pressure from generally weak live cattle contracts, but were supported by their discounts to the exchange's feeder cattle index for Nov. 4 at 126.46 cents.

LEAN HOGS - December was up 0.075 cent per pound to 47.175 cents, and February was 0.400 cent higher at 54.375 cents.

* Monday's pork cutout price bump, and only modest cash price declines despite robust hog production, underpinned CME lean hogs, said traders.

* USDA reported Monday afternoon's average cash hog price in Iowa/Minnesota at $43.81 per cwt, down 7 cents from Friday.

* The afternoon wholesale pork price on Monday rose 96 cents per cwt from Friday to $74.30, the USDA said.

* Packers on Monday processed 443,000 hogs, 12,000 more than a year ago, according to U.S. government estimates. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)