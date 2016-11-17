CME to amend livestock futures options minimum listed range of exercise prices

Nov 17 CME Group plans to amend rules
governing minimum listed range of option exercise prices for its
livestock options contracts to reflect a percentage range
relative to the options exercise values closest to the
settlement price of the previous day's underlying futures
contract, the exchange said on Thursday.
The new rule will be effective Dec. 18 for trade date on
Monday Dec. 19, the CME said.
Exercise prices for all contract months shall be at
intervals of 2 cents for options on Lean Hog Futures, Feeder
Cattle Futures and Live Cattle Futures, the agency said.
All the option exercise prices will be listed prior to the
opening of trading on the following business day. As new prices
are added, existing values outside of the newly determined
ranges without open interest may be delisted, the exchange said.
(Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Harshith Aranya in
Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)