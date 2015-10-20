LIVESTOCK-Higher beef prices extend CME live cattle futures advances

(Prices shown reflect settlements at 1:03 p.m. CDT)
* Feeder cattle finish mixed
* Hog contracts close higher
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 20 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live
cattle futures landed in positive territory for a third
day in a row on Tuesday, driven by upward-trending wholesale
beef values that may bode well for cash prices later this week,
traders said.
Spot October closed 1.975 cents per lb higher at
140.250, and December up 1.525 cents to 143.175.
Tuesday morning's wholesale choice beef price, or cutout,
gained $1.58 cents per cwt from Monday to $215.22 per cwt.
Select cuts jumped $2.17 to $209.90, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
Beef cutout values increase as supermarkets prepare to
feature product after October Pork Month, traders and analysts
said.
But, they said, grocers are not buying significant amounts
of beef at current high prices.
Packers are expected pay more for market-ready, or cash,
cattle than last week following futures' three-day rally and
improved beef sales outlook. Last week, cash cattle fetched $134
to $137 per cwt.
Traders monitored beef packer margins that were weakened by
last week's steep cash price climb.
The average beef packer margin for Tuesday was $24.45 per
head, down from $75.50 on Monday and $63.35 a week earlier, as
calculated by HedgersEdge.com.
CME October feeder cattle ended down 0.125 cent per
lb to 194.875 cents, and November up 0.300 cent to
192.450 cents.
Firm corn prices pressured October feeder cattle futures,
with November supported by live cattle market buying and as much
as $5 per cwt higher cash feeder cattle prices.
HIGHER HOG FUTURES SETTLEMENT
CME lean hogs drew support from their hefty discounts to the
exchange's hog index for Oct. 16 at 74.59 cents, traders said.
They said buy stops and fund buying contributed to futures
gains, while cash price uncertainty and soft wholesale pork
values side-lined fundamental bullish investors.
December finished up 1.875 cents per lb higher at
67.850 cents, and February 0.875 cent higher at 68.850
cents.
Cash hog prices in the Midwest Tuesday morning were in line
with Monday's sales, underpinned by spotty supply shortages,
regional hog dealers said.
Tuesday morning's wholesale pork price was at $88.66 per
cwt, down 24 cents from Monday, USDA said.
Smithfield Foods will resume partial operations at
its Tar Heel, North Carolina, packing plant on Wednesday after
shoring up part of the roof that gave way on Monday, a company
spokeswoman said.
Packers on Tuesday processed 398,000 hogs, down 33,000 head
from last week, based on USDA estimates.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)