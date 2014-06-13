Cheniere's Texas LNG terminal moves closer to approval

WASHINGTON, June 13 Cheniere Energy's
proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Corpus Christi,
Texas will not lead to widespread harm to the environment, a
draft review concluded on Friday, moving the project a step
closer to a possible approval later this year.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's draft review
concluded the project will result in a permanent loss of more
than 25 acres of wetlands, but said measures Cheniere plans to
take will minimize any further disturbance on wetlands.
The Corpus Christi project is one of about two dozen in the
United States that hopes to ship gas from the domestic energy
boom to countries in Asia and Europe eager to reduce their use
of coal.
The project would have units to produce 782 million British
thermal units of per year of LNG, a marine terminal with two
berths, a compressor station, and other facilities.
FERC will take public comments on the draft review until
Aug. 4 and to issue a final environmental review by Oct. 8. It
is not known exactly when a final decision on the project would
be made.
