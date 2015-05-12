U.S. gives final approval to LNG exports from Corpus Christi

WASHINGTON May 12 The U.S. Energy Department
said on Tuesday it has given final approval for Cheniere
to export liquefied natural gas from its plant in Corpus
Christi, Texas.
The approval allows the plant to export the equivalent of
2.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas for 20 years to
countries with which the United States does not have a free
trade agreement.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration believes the
country could become a net LNG exporter by 2017. The boom in
domestic energy drilling and demand from gas consumers in Europe
and Asia has pushed companies to build multi billion-dollar
facilities to export the fuel.
Cheniere hopes to export LNG from Corpus Christi beginning
in 2018. Last week, the DOE approved LNG exports from Dominion
Resources Inc's Cove Point plant in Maryland.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Bernard Orr)