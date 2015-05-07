US Energy Dept grants Cove Point plant permission to export LNG

BRIEF-GlycoMimetics qtrly net loss per share $0.34
* Glycomimetics reports program updates and first quarter 2017 results
WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it has issued final authorization for Dominion Resources to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Cove Point, Maryland plant.
The plant hopes to ship LNG starting in late 2017 to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Andrew Hay)
May 8 Activist investor Elliot Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
* Sinclair broadcast group to acquire tribune media company for approximately $3.9 billion