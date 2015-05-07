版本:
US Energy Dept grants Cove Point plant permission to export LNG

WASHINGTON May 7 The U.S. Energy Department said on Thursday it has issued final authorization for Dominion Resources to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Cove Point, Maryland plant.

The plant hopes to ship LNG starting in late 2017 to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; editing by Andrew Hay)
