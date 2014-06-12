EPA withdraws request for more time to review Cove Point LNG project

WASHINGTON, June 12 U.S. environmental
regulators withdrew a request for more time to review a
liquefied natural gas export project planned for a site near
Washington, a federal agency said on Thursday.
The Environmental Protection Agency, one of the offices that
contributes to reviews of LNG projects, had asked the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) last week for a 30-day
extension to conduct a wider assessment of Dominion Resources
Inc's Cove Point plant in Maryland.
The EPA said in a letter to FERC released on Thursday that
it would provide its comments to the agency on June 16, the day
the original comment period closes.
On Wednesday, FERC said it had denied a request by several
environmental groups and lawmakers to extend the comment period.
Cove Point is one of about two dozen projects that hope to
ship a growing bounty of domestic natural gas to countries in
Asia and Europe.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)