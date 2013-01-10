版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 11日 星期五 00:05 BJT

US lawmaker calls on Energy Dept to fix "flawed" LNG export report

WASHINGTON Jan 10 The U.S. government-sponsored report that found unlimited liquefied natural gas exports would benefit the economy is "seriously flawed," U.S. Senator Ron Wyden said on Thursday.

Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate energy committee, called on the Energy Department to correct flaws in the LNG export report before making any decisions on allowing companies to send gas abroad.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐