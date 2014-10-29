UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas exports would raise energy prices but boost economy -EIA

(Adds background, comments from trade group, analyst)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Expanded U.S. liquefied
natural gas exports would mean a modest price increase for
domestic consumers, but those higher costs would be outweighed
by a boost to the economy, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said on Wednesday.
Residential natural gas prices would likely be 5 percent
higher than otherwise would be the case between 2015 and 2040 if
U.S. LNG exports rose to 20 billion cubic feet per day, said the
EIA report.
Growth of LNG exports would be supported mainly by more
shale gas production, according to the report, which was
commissioned by the U.S. Energy Department.
"Increased energy production spurs investment, which more
than offsets the adverse impact of somewhat higher energy
prices," the EIA said.
The EIA report will likely bolster the case for allowing
higher levels of U.S. natural gas to be exported.
More than two dozen applications have been filed with the
Energy Department seeking permission to sell a total of nearly
40 BCF a day of LNG to countries without free trade agreements
with the United States.
"We continue to believe that the regulatory outlook for U.S.
LNG exports remains favorable, and expect substantial licensing
activity at DOE ... in the coming months," Patrick Hughes,
analyst for Height Securities, said of the report.
A group of industrial companies led by Dow Chemical
has argued the government should not allow unlimited gas exports
because it could lead to expensive energy prices at home.
In May, the Energy Department asked the EIA, its statistics
arm, to conduct a preliminary study assessing the economic
impacts of LNG exports between 12 BCF and 20 BCF a day.
The EIA's findings will be used to support a larger, more
detailed study of the macroeconomic ramifications of selling
higher levels of U.S. gas abroad. That study will be conducted
by a private firm selected by the Energy Department.
These reports update a two-part study completed in 2012 for
the department, which found that exports up to 12 BCF a day
would help the overall U.S. economy.
While EIA analyzed higher LNG export levels in its latest
report, the agency said reaching 12 BCF a day of gas exports by
2020 "is extremely aggressive, indeed almost impossible."
Only three projects have received final approval from the
Energy Department to export natural gas to all locations, while
six projects have conditional approvals.
Since LNG export facilities cost billions of dollars to
construct, many analysts expect few of the projects seeking
export permits to actually move ahead.
Bill Cooper, president of the Center for Liquefied Natural
Gas, a trade group, said the report does not even consider all
of the benefits of international trade that would come from
selling the gas abroad.
Cooper said the report's conclusions show that even "in the
light most favorable to those that might oppose LNG exports,
it's still a positive outcome for exports."
For full report: 1.usa.gov/1nQWmro
