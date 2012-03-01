US will not revoke LNG exports to control prices-DOE

* DOE says "reluctant" to revisit gas export approvals
* Lawmakers raising concerns about impact of exports
* EPA asked to ensure enviro analysis includes fracking
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Energy
Department will not attempt to control natural gas prices by
revoking approvals granted for gas export terminals, a
department official said, as lawmakers and green groups stepped
up their attacks on attempts to send U.S. gas abroad.
The department has argued that federal law gives it the
authority to revisit liquefied natural gas export applications
it has approved, but Deputy Assistant Secretary Christopher
Smith said the department would be hesitant to use this power.
"DOE does not ... intend to use this authority as a price
maintenance mechanism," Smith said in a letter to Congressman
Edward Markey released Thursday.
"DOE would be reluctant to withdraw or modify a previously
granted authorization, except in the event of extraordinary
circumstances," Smith added.
The export of natural gas has quickly become a hot button
political issue as lawmakers, environmentalists and trade groups
argue over how to use the country's newfound natural gas bounty.
The Energy Department has already approved one export
application from Cheniere Energy for its Sabine Pass
terminal, and other companies including Southern, BG
, Dominion and Sempra have also requested
permission.
FUEL OF FUTURE
Approving these terminals would raise prices for domestic
consumers and undermine the nation's transition away from coal
and foreign oil to cleaner natural gas, according to a report
released by Markey on Thursday.
Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources
Committee, has led the charge against expanding the export of
natural gas, including introducing legislation that would block
gas exports.
"We really have a chance ... to use natural gas as our fuel
of choice in the future," Markey said at a forum on fossil fuel
exports.
Gas drillers have warned that constraining exports would
limit production by making development unprofitable. Some
companies have already begun to cut back on production because
of the current gas glut.
Natural gas exports to all but the countries that have free
trade agreements with the United States require the Energy
Department's approval.
The department is conducting a study due out later in the
spring that would analyze the economic effects of allowing more
exports. The department has said it would not approve more
applications until this report is completed.
CONSIDERING FRACKING
Advances in drilling techniques have allowed U.S. drillers
to tap the nation's vast shale gas reserves, opening the door to
gas exports when just a few years ago industry was expecting the
United States would need to import natural gas to meet demand.
Environmental groups concerned about pollution from shale
gas production and a drilling technique known as hydraulic
fracturing have launched their own campaign to stop export
projects from going forward.
The Sierra Club and other green groups on Thursday asked the
White House Council on Environmental Quality and the
Environmental Protection Agency to make sure the federal
government analyzes the environmental impact of shale gas
production before approving terminals.
Previous evaluations of gas export terminals have not
assessed the consequences of natural gas development.
"With the health of our communities and our environment at
stake, it's up to our leaders at EPA and other agencies to keep
their commitment to protecting Americans from the toxic threats
to our air and water that come with liquefied natural gas," said
Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, in a
statement.