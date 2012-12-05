US natgas exports would hurt consumers, manufacturers-Rep Markey

UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
WASHINGTON Dec 5 Expanding exports of U.S. natural gas would hurt American consumers and manufacturers, and the Obama administration should not rush to approve applications for permission to send natural gas overseas, Representative Edward Markey said on Wednesday.
"If exports are approved, the winners are mainly those in the natural gas business and those holding their stock," Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, said in a statement after the Energy Department released an analysis of the economic impacts of exports.
"This report confirms that if natural gas exports move forward on a large scale there will be a massive wealth transfer from working Americans to oil and gas companies," said Markey, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources committee.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources